Alausa, Masari, Akande unveil N7b projects at Osun health varsity

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun (FUHSI), Osun State, on Friday marked a major milestone in its rapid development as the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, joined the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board of Trustees Chairman, Aminu Bello Masari, and former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, to commission 11 landmark projects worth over N7 billion.

The ceremony, attended by political leaders, academics, and traditional rulers, underscored the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to expanding medical education and strengthening Nigeria’s health-sector workforce.

Since its establishment in 2021 and the commencement of academic activities in 2022 with 526 students, FUHSI has become central to national efforts to train more health professionals.

Speaking at the event, Alausa said President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is charting a new course for educational development, especially in the health sciences. He noted that the administration aims to reposition higher institutions as “centres of excellence capable of driving national development.”

According to him, the National Education and Skills Roadmap Implementation (NESRI) is providing a transformative framework to enhance the relevance and global competitiveness of Nigerian institutions. “Health sciences education is a crucial pillar of NESRI, and today’s commissioning exemplifies the type of infrastructure this initiative seeks to scale nationwide,” he said.

The newly inaugurated facilities include Senate Building, University Library, ICT Centre, Multidisciplinary Clinical Centre (serving as the teaching hospital), College of Medicine Complex, Research Laboratories, Nursing Building, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Internal Road Network, Upgraded Health Centre, and Campus Electrification Project.

Alausa stressed that these investments reflect the government’s determination to expand medical-training capacity and address persistent shortages in Nigeria’s health workforce.

TETFund Chairman Aminu Bello Masari disclosed that the completed projects cost N7,050,368,736, drawn from the N10.54 billion allocated to FUHSI between 2021 and 2024. He added that N9.4 billion had already been accessed, with N1.12 billion remaining.

“For us at TETFund, commissioning these projects represents meaningful progress toward making Nigerian institutions globally relevant and competitive,” he said, praising the university for its prudent use of funds.

FUHSI Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, announced that the university now runs 13 academic programmes with 3,493 students—2,351 female and 1,142 male. He also revealed that 453 students benefited from the NELFund scheme this year, receiving a total of N130.25 million.

Lasisi reported that nine academic programmes were accredited in 2024, with four more scheduled for accreditation in 2025, aligning with the institution’s aspiration to become a major training hub capable of reducing medical tourism.

While acknowledging strong government and community support, he appealed for assistance in securing alternative power sources, noting that rising diesel costs had become unsustainable as the campus grows.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including NACA Director-General Dr. Temitope Ilori, former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, and the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Prof. Rashid Aderinoye, and Prof. Olu Aina, among others.

Prof. Wale Suleiman, the Pro-Chancellor, represented by Dr. Abba Yakubu Abdullah, said FUHSI’s establishment aligns with President Tinubu’s vision of expanding access to quality education. He praised the Vice-Chancellor and acknowledged the sustained support of Chief Akande.

“We must continue to build strong infrastructure and develop distinct research programmes that will propel FUHSI to greater heights,” he said.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Sunday Dipo Eluwole, reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the institution, describing FUHSI as strategic to Osun’s educational and developmental agenda.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, represented by Babatunde Olajide, also commended the university’s management and assured that the fund would continue prioritising projects that enhance teaching and research capacity nationwide.