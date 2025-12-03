Alex Otti meets Tinubu over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a meeting believed to focus on ongoing efforts to secure the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The engagement follows Otti’s recent visit to Kanu at the Sokoto prison, where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence. The visit was part of a coordinated effort involving legal and political stakeholders seeking a resolution to the long-running matter.

The governor was accompanied on the Sokoto visit by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu; the Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna; and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Officials of the Sokoto State Government were also present. Since assuming office, Otti has consistently maintained that resolving Kanu’s case remains a priority for his administration. Following the prison visit, he reaffirmed the state’s commitment to pursuing all legitimate avenues to secure Kanu’s release.

“While Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said through his media aide.

Yesterday’s meeting with Tinubu is widely interpreted as part of Otti’s ongoing political and legal strategy, aimed at advancing dialogue and exploring possible solutions at the federal level.

Observers say the engagement underscores the governor’s determination to leverage both state and national channels in seeking a resolution. Though details of the discussions were not disclosed, the meeting signals continued high-level attention to a matter that has been a focal point of legal, political, and security discourse in Nigeria.

As the situation develops, many continue to monitor the interplay between state-led initiatives, federal engagement, and ongoing judicial processes, noting that any resolution will likely require careful navigation of political and legal sensitivities.