Aliyu presents N758.7b 2026 budget to Sokoto Assembly

Prioritises capital projects, security

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has presented a proposed 2026 budget estimate of N758.7 billion to the state’s House of Assembly, with emphasis on capital development, security, and social services.

The governor, while presenting the budget during plenary yesterday, disclosed that the proposal comprises 72 per cent capital expenditure and 28 per cent recurrent expenditure.

Aliyu said the 2026 fiscal plan focuses on key sectors critical to improving citizens’ welfare and accelerating development across the state.

According to him, the health sector received the highest allocation of N122.7 billion, followed by education with N115.9 billion, reflecting the administration’s commitment to strengthening human capital development.

The governor also noted that security was given high priority, with N45.2 billion earmarked to support security operations and address prevailing security challenges in the state.

Aliyu gave the assurance that the proposed budget would adequately fund programmes aimed at improving living conditions, strengthening poverty reduction initiatives, and sustaining socio-economic growth.

The governor, who commended members of the House for their continued support, which he said had contributed significantly to the achievements recorded by his administration, said that the government had made notable progress in implementing its nine-point SMART agenda, particularly in infrastructure development.

He added that youth empowerment, infrastructure development, provision of social amenities, security, agriculture, and job creation remain key pillars of his administration’s achievements.

The governor, however, reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to sustain cordial collaboration with the legislature, describing the cooperation as one of the hallmarks of his government.

He also appreciated the people of Sokoto State for their continued prayers and support, pledging to remain committed to inclusive governance and sustainable development.

In his response, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Tukur Bala, commended the governor for the detailed and comprehensive budget presentation, assuring that the lawmakers would give the proposal due consideration to ensure its speedy passage.