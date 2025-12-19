All On awards $532,828 grant to Darway

All On, a Shell-funded impact investment company, has announced a grant of $532,828 to Darway Coast Ltd for the development of a solar hybrid mini-grid in Akeddei Community, Bayelsa State, under the All On Niger Delta Electrification Project.

This initiative marks the second phase of All On’s ongoing commitment to bridging the energy access gap in the Niger Delta. The first phase, completed in Oweikorogha community, successfully deployed an 80kWp hybrid minigrid, connecting 451 customers and exceeding the initial target of 430 connections.

After a thorough technical and financial evaluation, Darway Coast Ltd was selected for the second phase based on its strong proposal, which includes an estimated 1,058 new customer connections and a high ratio of productive-use customers.

The approved 195kWp solar hybrid minigrid will feature a 200kW inverter system, 421.48kWh battery energy storage, and other advanced power generation components. The project was approved in June 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on the project, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On, said the organisation was proud to support innovative developers working to expand clean energy access.