Allegation of land-grabbing is handiwork of mischief makers – Ebumawe

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul Razaq Adenugba, was involved in some acts of land-grabbing, intimidation and authoritarian practices, the traditional ruler has debunked the allegation, saying it is the handiwork of mischiefmakers bent on creating discord between the people in the town.

Speaking against the backdrop of the allegation, Oba Adenugba disclosed that his offence with the detractors was his refusal to replace the Baale that has already been installed through a communique signed and agreed upon by all and sundry.

He stated that for more than two decades of his reign, Ago-Iwoye and its environs had witnessed steady growth and many developmental strides, which had ensured peaceful coexistence in the community.

Related News

The traditional ruler noted that there are documents gazetted by his predecessors that show that the disputedland belongs to the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, stressing that before his reign, the mischiefmakers had been perpetuating unscrupulous acts in the area.

According to him, “I am being persecuted because of my straightforwardness and for standing for the truth. The late Awujale of Ijebuland has taught us to always stand by the truth.”