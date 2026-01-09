Alleged Christian genocide: Trump does not care about Nigerians, says Sowore

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said that the Nigerian “Christian genocide” narrative is a calculated ruse intended to only steer global emotions.

Sowore said this on Friday in a post on his official X account, in reaction to Donald Trump’s January 2026 U-turn, where the US President admitted that Muslims are also killed in Nigeria’s insecurity, following US airstrikes against ISIL targets on December 25, 2025.

Speaking further, Sowore called Trump an imperialist using the debunked “Nigerian Christian genocide” narrative as a pretext for resource-driven interventions, like oil-rich regions, rather than genuine concern for persecuted groups.

“Emperor Donald Trump wakes up, intoxicated by U.S. military power, scans the globe, and fixes his gaze on any part of the earth rich in oil or so-called rare earth minerals, wherever his bread can best be buttered,” he wrote on X.

“From that place of imperial loneliness, he decides to invade. The narrative used to justify it is secondary; even then, it only needs to match the gullibility of the intended audience.

“I have always maintained that the Nigerian “Christian genocide” narrative is a calculated ruse, crafted to occupy a popular emotional space. It worked wonders!

“The truth is that Trump does not serve the God of the Christian Bible. He does not love his neighbor as himself. As we now know, he doesn’t care about his fellow Americans so long as they don’t toe his warped line of reasoning.

He loves only himself and his account balance. Everything else is theatre.”

The publisher of Sahara Reporters in November 2025 condemned Trump’s threat of military intervention in Nigeria, warning that such foreign interference could worsen instability in the country.

Trump, in a post then had said he was considering deploying US forces to Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” if the government failed to halt what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamist groups.

Responding on X, Sowore cautioned Nigerians against viewing the statement as an act of solidarity, arguing that US military interventions in other parts of the world had often led to deeper crises.

“The latest threat by US President Donald Trump to launch military action in Nigeria, allegedly to protect Christians, may sound appealing to some. Still, history has shown this to be perilous,” he wrote.

He cited examples from Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, saying such actions left nations “more unstable than before.”

“The United States and its allies have a long record of military interventions that leave nations more unstable than before. They failed to secure peace in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, or Syria, and they won’t bring salvation to Nigeria through bombs or boots on the ground,” Sowore stated.

He urged Nigerians to reject the idea of foreign rescue, stressing that the country’s problems could only be solved through transparent leadership and institutional reform.

“What Nigeria truly needs is not a foreign saviour, but legitimate, accountable leadership, one that protects all citizens, upholds justice, and ends the cycles of corruption and violence that have left the nation broken,” he said.

Sowore added that Trump’s concern was not driven by compassion for Nigerians but by political motives.

“Donald Trump does not care about Nigerians, not Christians, Muslims, or anyone else. Our deliverance will never come from abroad; it must come from within, through real leadership and national renewal,” he said.

Sowore’s comments came after Trump designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over alleged persecution of Christians, accusing the federal government of allowing religious violence to persist.