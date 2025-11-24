Alleged cybercrime: Judge’s absence stalls Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for alleged cybercrime until February 4, 2026.

The matter, which was fixed for today by Justice Mohammed Umar, could not proceed due to the judge’s absence.

The case was, however, fixed for Feb. 4, 2025, for commencement of trial.

The matter also, on Oct. 21, did not hold due to the protest organised by Mr Omoyele Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently convicted on terrorism offences.

Justice Umar had, on September 22, fixed October 21 for the hearing after the trial was stalled owing to an objection raised by the defendant.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, following which Justice Umar adjourned the case until September 22 for the trial to commence.

However, on the last adjourned date, when the prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, was about to open his case by calling the 1st witness, the defence lawyer raised an objection.

The development was after a television screen had been mounted in the courtroom, preparatory to the commencement of proceedings.

The defence lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN, had expressed concern about the possibility of the prosecution opening its case.

West-Idahosa told the court that a notice of preliminary objection to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case had been filed.

He said the objection is not to the nature of the charge, but the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The lawyer also complained about not being served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Although Kaswe argued that the objection filed by the defendant should not be allowed to stall the court’s business for the day, Justice Umar insisted that the prosecution must first respond to the objection.

The judge said he intended to first determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, is alleged to have transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means with the intention to malign, incite, and endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator was alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4 in Ihima, Kogi, accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of allegedly instructing former governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi to have her killed in the state.

She was also alleged to have repeated similar claims, to the effect that the Senate president and former governor plotted to kill her in Kogi in a television interview.

The charge is brought under the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, etc (Amendment) Act 2024.