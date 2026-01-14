Alleged N27b fraud: Absence of ex-Taraba perm sec stalls former governor’s trial

The trial of the former governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku, was on Wednesday stalled in an Abuja High Court due to the absence of Bello Yero, a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Ishaku and Yero with criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27 billion.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

At the resumed hearing in the case, counsel for Yero, Adeola Adedipe SAN, apologised to the court for his client’s absence and accepted responsibility for this.

He said that since the commencement of the case, his client had always been present in court for his trial.

According to the senior advocate, he thought the court had vacated today’s date, which was why he could not mobilise Yero to be in court.

He added that when he learnt that the matter was to hold today, he immediately got in touch with his client, who is in Adamawa, directing him to make it to Abuja on the first available flight today.

While asking for a stand-down of the matter till 1 pm, Adedipe informed the court that Yero was at the airport in Yola to fly to Abuja.

Responding to the application, counsel for Ishaku, Chris Umar SAN, told the court that ordinarily he would not oppose the application for a stand-down.

He said this, but for the fact that the former governor was not feeling well and was scheduled to see his doctor after the court proceedings.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, told the court that the prosecution was seriously constrained to oppose the application for a stand-down.

He added that the witnesses are in court for continuation.

He confirmed Adedipe’s submission that Yero has always been attending court sittings to face his trial.

He urged the court to accede to the prayer of the counsel for the second defendant.

While ruling on the application, Justice Sylvanus Oriji noted that from the court records, Yero has always been in court for proceedings in the case.

He further held that, given the uncertainties in the aviation sector, the court would rather adjourn the case instead of standing it down as requested by the second defendant’s counsel.

Justice Oriji subsequently adjourned until Feb. 9 for continuation of evidence of the second prosecution witness.