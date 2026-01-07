Alleged Rape: Pastor Chris Okafor dares VDM, Doris Ogala to submit evidence to police

The legal team of Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has challenged actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and other online commentators to present concrete evidence of alleged rape and other claims against him to the Nigeria Police or face criminal action.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, counsel to the cleric, Mr Ife Ajayi, described the allegations circulating on social media as false, malicious and part of what he termed a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement aimed at destroying his client’s reputation.

Ajayi said the allegations, which resurfaced prominently in December 2025, were initiated by Ogala and amplified by bloggers and online platforms without recourse to verification or Pastor Okafor’s response.

“Our client is a law-abiding Nigerian who has never been indicted for any of the allegations being bandied online. What we are witnessing is a trial by social media, not a lawful process,” Ajayi said.

He traced the origin of the dispute to a business relationship in late 2024 involving Ogala and a third party, from which Pastor Okafor later withdrew after determining that the expected objectives could not be achieved.

According to him, Ogala subsequently alleged that the cleric owed her ₦45 million, a claim he said was unfounded and later morphed into accusations of a romantic relationship, financial demands and, eventually, serious criminal allegations.

Ajayi further alleged that the attacks intensified ahead of Pastor Okafor’s wedding in December 2025, when Ogala allegedly demanded compensation in cash and later a house, while questioning his right to marry.

The lawyer disclosed that Ogala had previously been arrested and charged with cyberstalking and related offences arising from similar conduct, a matter he said was resolved through an out-of-court settlement approved by the court. Under the agreement, Ajayi said, Ogala received an agreed sum and undertook not to mention or engage Pastor Okafor publicly.

“At no point during those proceedings was any allegation of rape or sexual assault made. These claims only surfaced after the settlement was allegedly breached,” he said.

He added that fresh complaints were later lodged with the police, leading to Ogala’s arrest and interrogation in Lagos shortly before Christmas 2025. He claimed she denied some of the more serious allegations attributed to her online during police questioning and was granted administrative bail.

He accused VDM and other platforms of abusing their influence by soliciting and promoting unverified allegations as facts, insisting that criminal claims must be reported to law enforcement, not tried on social media.

Ajayi said Pastor Okafor has honoured police invitations and cooperated fully with investigations handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, adding that his client was released after providing responses to all queries.

He also criticised a recent online report featuring what he described as a faceless accuser, alleging it formed part of a broader attempt to tarnish the cleric’s image.

Calling for restraint, the lawyer urged the public to allow the police to conclude investigations, warning that mob justice driven by online narratives undermines due process.

“If these allegations are true, let those making them present witnesses and evidence to the police. Otherwise, we will pursue all legal remedies available to protect our client,” he said.