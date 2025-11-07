Alleged vote buying: Court dismisses Adebutu’s application, orders trial to proceed

• Ogun APC reaffirms Gbenga Daniel’s suspension

• Warns public against recognising him as party member

Ogun State High Court has dismissed the application filed by Ladi Adebutu and five others, asking the court to strike out the criminal charges levelled against them.

The presiding judge, Justice T.A. Okunsokan, at the resumed hearing of the case between the Federal Government and Ladi Adebutu and five others, directed the prosecution to proceed with the trial.The judge, who held that the application of the defendants/applicants lacked merit thereafter adjourned to January 29 and 30, 2026, for trial.

MEANWHILE, the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has restated that the suspension of the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, remains in full effect, warning that any engagement with him as a member of the party is invalid.

The party made this known in an official letter to the APC National Chairman, drawing attention to what it described as Daniel’s “continued public disregard for the party’s discipline” despite his suspension.

The letter, dated October 3, 2025, was jointly signed by the State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, and the State Secretary, Tella Aderibigbe. According to the APC, Senator Daniel was suspended on August 19, 2025, a decision which was formally communicated to him.

The party emphasised that under the APC’s Constitution, a suspended member automatically loses all privileges and rights associated with the party’s membership.

The party, therefore, urged government institutions, political actors, and the public to take note that Daniel cannot act or be recognised in any capacity as a member of the APC while the suspension stands. It, however, reaffirmed its commitment to internal discipline, order, and adherence to constitutional guidelines.