Alo hails Nigeria-US airstrike on terrorists in Sokoto

Renowned cleric and Zonal Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Prayer Mountain Zone, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has hailed the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the United States Government led by President Donald Trump over the joint airstrike targeting terrorist locations in parts of Sokoto State on Christmas Day.

The cleric described the development as timely and commendable, noting that the intention behind the operation was to restore peace and security to the nation.

This was contained in a press statement by Prophet Alo’s Personal Assistant, Deji Ogunbusuyi.

Expressing enthusiasm over the development, Prophet Alo said he was grateful to the Tinubu-led administration for demonstrating what he described as the strong and much-needed political will to approve strategic collaboration between the United States war ministry and the Nigerian military.

According to him, the partnership is already yielding positive results in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The popular cleric, who also greeted Nigerians, particularly Christians, on the occasion of the Christmas festivities, announced a three-day fasting and prayer programme for Nigeria and the world.

The programme is scheduled to hold from December 29 to December 31, 2025, at Jesus City, Adamimogo Camp, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Prophet Alo also disclosed that he would be departing from the prayer camp to the Republic of Jordan on January 1, 2026, to visit some biblical locations as part of efforts to deepen spiritual growth and development.

He said the visit would include prayers for Nigeria at biblical Jordan and Mount Sinai, inviting Adamimogo church members, online followers and people around the world to join the spiritual exercise through his social media platforms.

Greeting Christians on the occasion of Christmas, Prophet Alo said, “I want to felicitate with fellow Christians on the joyous occasion of the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We are also grateful that an important and very great development is happening at this time with the airstrike against terrorism in the North-West. This indeed is the Lord’s doing and we are grateful to Him for it.

“While we appreciate our government for allowing this to happen, we pray for them to continue to enjoy more wisdom and guidance from the Lord in handling the issue of leadership in this great country.

“I also urge Christians to remember to love one another and ensure that they live a perfect Christ-like life that would draw others to the life of Christ.”

He further invited Nigerians to participate in the fasting and prayer programme ahead of the new year.

“I invite all to join us in God-ordained fasting and prayers for our great country, ourselves and the world ahead of the new year 2026, from December 29 to December 31, 2025, so that we can enter the new year fully ready and well equipped for another great 365 days ahead,” he said.

Prophet Alo also urged the government to continue to prioritise the security and well-being of Nigerians, stressing that such actions align with divine expectations of leadership.

Finally, the cleric extended warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, ministers, Adamimogo partners, members of the Adamimogo Ministry, online followers at home and abroad, and the Adamimogo Media Support Group.