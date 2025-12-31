Amotekun vows better S’West protection from fleeing terrorists

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps arrested 39 suspected terrorists fleeing Sokoto to Ondo after a US airstrike at Elegbeka Forest in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Western Nigerian Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, has assured that the South-West region of the country will be fully fortified against bandits and terrorists facing military onslaught in the North-West and North-East parts of the country.

While disclosing that 39 suspects who fled from Sokoto State have been arrested by the operatives of Amotekun Corps in the state, the Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, stressed that no stone would be left unturned towards ensuring maximum security in the state.

The United States of America and Nigerian military forces had embarked on airstrikes on terrorists and their enclaves in the northern part of the country.

According to the Amotekun Commander, who stated this while parading some suspects at the corps headquarters in Akure, the synergy among the South-West states led to border patrols and some arrests.

“These 39 suspects themselves claimed they fled from the Sokoto area. The synergy between the border patrols of Ekiti/Ondo, Osun/Ondo, and Ogun/Ondo has been yielding tremendous results.

“We have some suspects not paraded today because we’ve not completed investigations; we had to go to Ogun State to bring them back,” Adeleye stated.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 61 of the 100 suspected criminals arrested by operatives of the corps in various parts of the state were paraded for allegedly committing a series of crimes.

The Amotekun boss said: “Across the 18 local councils of the state, we arrested about 100 suspects, out of which 61 are on parade today: 50 of them engaged in breaking of law and order, two on anti-open grazing, six on kidnapping-related cases, and three on abuse of gender and rape.

“I look at this as a concerted effort by Amotekun Corps to rid Ondo of criminal enemies. We equally want to thank the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for giving us an enabling environment to thrive.”

MEANWHILE, the Chairman of the Sokoto State Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Committee, Muhammad Suraju, has warned that military operations alone cannot end violent extremism in Nigeria’s North-West, calling for inclusive governance, economic empowerment and strong community resilience.

During a press conference at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, yesterday, the PCVE chairman said the region continues to face complex security threats driven by banditry, extremist groups and deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.

“The North-West is dealing with more than armed violence. We are confronting long-term marginalisation, youth unemployment, weak governance structures and cultural vulnerabilities that extremist groups continue to exploit,” he said.

According to the PCVE leadership, emerging extremist factions such as Lakurawa have taken advantage of governance gaps and economic hardship to recruit youths and force communities into violent activities, particularly in forested border areas.