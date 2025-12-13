Anambra community storms Soludo’s office over massacre of 20 kinsmen, 200 houses burnt

It was harvest of tears and lamentation as people of Lilu community in Ihiala Local Council, Anambra State stormed the Government House, Akwa, in tears and heavy hearts.

The people including youths, elderly men and women maintained straight faces, which they claimed was indicative of the urgency and seriousness of their mission.

According to their spokesperson who gave his name simply as Emeka, for security reasons, some members of the community had to abandon the burial of two of their kinsmen halfway when news got to them that two others who sustained severe matchet cuts in last Sunday’s attack have died while receiving treatment.

Emeka, who briefed the Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Solo Chukwulobelu, on their travail, stated that the brutal gun attacks began some years ago. That in their first ugly experience, he said 11 kinsmen were killed, while nine persons lost their lives in last Sunday’s massacre.

He noted that so far 20 people have lost their lives in the recent orgy of killing spree.

While calling on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come to their assistance, the people lamented that everyday remain a struggle for them as they either get kidnapped, slaughtered or just disappeared without trace.

He lamented the situation where about 85 per cent of the community now lives in neighboring communities.

Some residents had placards with inscriptions that include: ‘Soludo rescue us’, ‘Lilu is on the verge of extinction,’ ‘Is Lilu actually in Anambra State’, among others.

The palace of their traditional ruler, Igwe Godson Onyediri, appealed to the governor for quick assistance, describing the savage murder and decapitation of Venerable Gabriel Obiesie’s wife who was burnt alongside the St Andrew’s Anglican Church parsonage, their children, cars and entire property as sacrilegious, inhuman and an abomination.

Chukwulobelu while acknowledging their peaceful disposition even in the face of intense provocation appealed for their continuous understanding.

The SSG said the governor was not relenting in efforts to secure a lasting peace in Lilu and other trouble spots in parts of the state.

He collected all their placards, promising to present their matter to the governor later in the day.