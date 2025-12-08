Anambra deploys AI, broadband to aid governance

Anambra State is quietly engineering one of Nigeria’s most ambitious transformations in public governance, one powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), expanded broadband infrastructure and deep data analytics.

Speaking during an interactive session with media executives in Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director, Anambra State Information and Communication (ICT) Agency,

Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata explained that the administration’s digital-first approach is reshaping how government engages citizens and delivers services.

Agbata said that the Soludo administration is intentional about embedding technology into governance at scale.

“Soludo’s vision is clear, a smarter, faster, more efficient government driven by data, innovation and citizen-focused digital tools,” he said.

Agbata noted that the state has adopted extensive data analytics to improve planning, service delivery and overall decision-making. He explained that AI-driven analytics are now helping the government understand citizen needs, plan interventions, and monitor impact more effectively.

He mentioned that the state’s previous use of data modelling in political engagement demonstrated the power of structured data but stressed that the real goal is institutionalising data culture across government, not just elections.

“We sit on rich datasets today; from demographic insights to service requests, and we are using them to build a more responsive government,” he said.

The ICT boss highlighted the state’s work on conversational AI systems that will allow citizens to interact with the government easily, even in local languages.

“Whether literate or illiterate, people should soon be able to speak to AI in an indigenous language and have their requests processed,” he said, adding, “That’s where governance is going, and Anambra intends to lead.”

Highlighting Broadband Expansion as one of the biggest wins of Soludo’s administration, Agbata emphasised that broadband penetration remains central to achieving the state’s digital agenda.

He credited the governor’s progressive Right-of-Way policy and proactive industry engagement for accelerating fibre deployment across communities.

“When ISPs begin travelling to Anambra on their own, it shows they see good policy and a viable market,” he said. Today, more households in semi-urban communities are enjoying reliable fibre connections, something Agbata said was almost impossible in previous years.

He also disclosed that Anambra continues to pursue the establishment of an Internet Exchange Point to localise traffic and reduce cost while improving speed.