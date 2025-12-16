ANE, partners finalise plans for CAR elections on December 28

The National Elections Authority (ANE) is stepping up preparations for the Central African Republic’s (CAR) elections scheduled for December 28, with less than two weeks to polling day. In collaboration with international partners, the ANE is finalising logistical and security arrangements to ensure the elections are well prepared, secure and conducted smoothly.

On December 8 and 9, 2025, in Obo, administrative and electoral authorities in Haut-Mbomou received 320 ballot boxes, 78 office kits and 183 voting booths. The materials were transported and secured by MINUSCA as part of efforts to support logistical preparations across the sub-prefectures of Haut-Mbomou. The delivery highlights the availability of non-sensitive election materials required for the effective conduct of the polls.

Similarly, on December 10, 2025, Internal Security Forces (FSI) in the sub-prefectures of Bouar, Baoro, Abba, Baboua and Bocaranga received vehicles and equipment donated by MINUSCA. The support is aimed at strengthening their operational capacity during the elections, facilitating movement and securing access to polling stations, particularly across the Equateur region.

One administrative authority representative praised MINUSCA’s support, describing it as vital to restoring peace and stability in the country. He urged citizens to collect their voter cards once available and to turn out in large numbers on election day to fulfil their civic duty.

In Bangui, the ANE also officially received sensitive electoral materials at M’Poko International Airport. A total of 456 pallets, weighing 96 metric tons and consisting mainly of ballot papers and election forms, were delivered. The operation marks a significant milestone in the logistical preparations and underscores the ANE’s commitment to credible, transparent and inclusive elections.

To further enhance security and transparency, the Police Academy hosted the closing ceremony of training programmes for Internal Security Forces deployed for the elections. The initiative trained 300 police officers and 300 gendarmes dedicated to securing the electoral process. The programme was jointly supported by France, UNPOL, EUAM and UNDP.

The President of the ANE commended the professionalism and dedication of the technical teams involved, while expressing gratitude to technical and financial partners, including UNDP, MINUSCA and the CAR government. He noted that their continued support has significantly strengthened the ANE’s operational capacity and bolstered public confidence in the organisation of the upcoming elections and future electoral processes.