Anger, apathy trail Kanu’s life imprisonment sentence

Mixed reactions of anger and apathy have trailed the life imprisonment sentence handed down on the leader of the Indigenous People of Nigeria (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on all seven counts of terrorism-related charges.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and allegedly extradited to Nigeria under controversial circumstances that suggested the involvement of the Federal Government and its security agencies. Following his return, he was arraigned on amended terrorism charges before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Reacting to the judgment, a public affairs analyst who identified himself simply as Mr. Muo described the ruling as “kangaroo” and “a gang-up.”

“I do not know Kanu as a murderer or, in their words, a terrorist. You cannot charge one person with terrorism without bringing the so-called foot soldiers who carried out the acts to trial. Kanu is not responsible for killings in Nigeria,” he said.

He argued that the evidence presented was insufficient, adding that allegations not proven beyond reasonable doubt should fail.

According to him, “Kanu merely spoke against injustice and marginalisation, while others who openly support banditry and terrorism “walk freely.”

Muo maintained that many Igbo people support Kanu because of his advocacy against marginalisation and what he described as lopsided federalism.

“There is no country Igbos don’t travel to for business, yet there is no seaport in the Southeast to ease their trade. Kanu is fighting against such injustices, but he is the one tagged a terrorist,” he added.

Another resident in Awka, a self-described non-violent agitator who gave his name as Vin, said the judgment was expected.

He recalled the alleged unlawful invasion of Kanu’s family home and the killing of several persons, noting that the issue was treated lightly by authorities.

Vin accused the prosecution of bias and a predetermined mindset before delivering the judgment.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to pursue a political solution by granting Kanu amnesty through an executive order, saying such a move could positively influence Igbo support for the President’s re-election bid.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court on Thursday sentenced Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to life imprisonment after ten years of trial.

Justice Omotosho delivered the judgment on Thursday, four years after Kanu was arrested in Kenya under contentious circumstances and brought back to Nigeria.

He was subsequently charged with seven counts bordering on terrorism.