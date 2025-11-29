Anglican Bishop tasks Sanwo-Olu on improved govt presence in underserved communities

The newly enthroned Bishop of Diocese of Lagos Southwest, Anglican Communion, Rt. Reverend Ebenezer Ajayi Adewole, has called for equitable governance across Lagos State, warning that communities like Festac can no longer remain neglected while areas such as Ikeja receive greater government attention.

Speaking during his enthronement and the formal inauguration of the diocese, Adewole said his early observations revealed a troubling imbalance in public service delivery. He told the congregation that the church under his leadership would no longer overlook the disparity.

He said: “In the few days I have stayed in Festac, I have seen that Ikeja is different from Festac. The presence of government seems to be more at Ikeja than Festac. That will stop. By the time all of us go to Alausa to knock on the door of government, they will attend to us. Government must hear us.”

Adewole’s enthronement drew senior clergy, government officials and worshipers who witnessed the birth of the new diocese.

Delivering his inaugural sermon themed, ‘Write the Vision,’ the bishop set out an expansive spiritual and developmental agenda that he said would shape the identity.