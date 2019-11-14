APC accuses Dickson of secretly releasing 100 prisoners to cause electoral violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Bayelsa State governor Seriake Dickson of secretly releasing about 100 inmates awaiting trial at Okaka Prison, Yenagoa to cause electoral violence.

APC spokesman Yekini Nabena in a statement said his party have told the security agencies and the general public of how Dickson and the People Democratic Party (PDP) plan to mar the election with violence through thugs clothed in military uniforms.

“The manifestations of some of the concerns we raised three days ago seem to have started,” Nabena said.

“If not, PDP will not mobilize armed thugs to its rally to kill and cause mayhem, having realised that the people of this area had made up their minds to vote the APC.”

Yekini said the alleged moves by the PDP and Dickson showed that they have been rejected by the electorates. This, he said, had forced the PDP-led government in Bayelsa to also lure voters with N20,000 each on election day.

“We believe that the failed plan is to kill and injure as many as possible of our supporters in some of our strongholds, Nembe inclusive but we believe that the people of Bayelsa will not fall to the PDP devilish trick,” Nabena said.

Nabena’s allegations were in reaction to PDP’s rally that was violently disrupted in Nembe area of Bayelsa on Wednesday.

One person was confirmed dead at the rally while many were injured.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) slated the election for Saturday, November 16 for Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship election.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday said the commission was ready for the smooth conduct of the election in collaboration with security agencies.

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu at a meeting with Yakubu on Friday, November 8 said the force will deploy 32,000 officers for election duty during the Bayelsa gubernatorial election.

He assured the INEC chairman and Bayelsa residents of maximum security during and after the election in the state to protect lives and properties.

