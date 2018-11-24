APC faults Senate’s move to probe Kwara by-election

The ruling All progressive Congress (APC) yesterday faulted the decision by the Senate to probe how the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the House of Representatives by-election held in Kwara State recently.

APC, in a statement by its National publicity secretary, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the move as a clear case of abuse of powers by the legislative arm.

Maintaining that the Senate’s decision was politically motivated, the party noted that it was curious that the Senate did not deem it fit to probe other bye-election conducted in Katsina and Bauchi States within the same period.

Condemning the Senate over the move, the party remarked that the victory recorded by its candidate, Alhaji Raheem Olawuyi-Ajuloopin in the by-election clearly deflated the ego of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and other national assembly members from Kwara State, who are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It noted: “The PDP is not pretending to have learnt any lessons from its past anti-democratic practices. The usurpers occupying the Senate leadership seat have no altruistic intentions other than to manipulate state institutions to pursue personal interests and massage battered ego. When has it become the responsibility of the legislative arm to constitute itself into an election tribunal?

“They should understand that, like the rest of the country, Kwara State has seen enough of impunity and misrule represented by the self-serving leaders of the PDP. Turning the Senate into an electoral tribunal only shows Nigerians that the PDP has not changed from its odious practice of compromising the system to promote illusionary ambitions.

“We can only advise the leaders of PDP in Kwara State and elsewhere in the country to get use to losing elections. The Nigerian electorate have tasted the benefits of good governance in the last three and half years of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government and won’t go back to the PDP’s 16 years of waste and misrule.

“Elections have been won and lost. A new and progressive Kwara State beckons. Through their votes, the Kwara electorates have spoken clearly on the new political direction in the State. Kwara State has suffered enough of the selfish machinations of a self-appointed leader. The will and wishes of the good people of the state must prevail now, in the 2019 elections and beyond.”

