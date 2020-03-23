APC, PDP shuts down secretariats over coronavirus

As part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday announced a shut down of their secretariats.

National chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole, briefing reporters at the national secretariat of the party, explained that the measure was aimed at safeguarding the entire staffers at the party secretariat.

The APC chief said the party secretariat will be shut for two weeks and assured staff that their March salaries would be credited to their bank accounts accordingly.

“This is just a preventive measures the party have taken by closing down the secretariats for about two weeks so we can manage the situation at hand but if it persists, then we will have to extent the holidays because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party.

“We as APC leaders must be seen to obey the federal government rules, it is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has its own share of the corona virus although, it is not as bad as other countries but clearly the numbers are increasing as it is said, prevention is better than cure.

“We had a conversation among ourselves we the NWC and desired to come up with this decision to shutdown because I am not sure how many of you have private cars, some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous and I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office” he said.

Similarly, the PDP has partially closed its national Secretariat in Abuja.

A statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday said only skeletal services will take place at the secretariat.

The party has equally directed that the Secretariats of all its state chapters be closed.

“In line with the measures being taken to safeguard our nation from the spread of COVID-19, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed a partial shutdown and skeletal activities at the National Secretariat, Abuja from Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

“The NWC also directs all PDP secretariats and offices across the country to comply with this directive accordingly.

“The PDP is already adopting pre-emptive health safety measures that will safeguard lives in all our offices nationwide.

“The PDP enjoins Nigerians to comply with all directives by relevant agencies of government and the World Health Organization (WHO) with regard to keeping safe from the pandemic.

“Our party identifies with Nigerians and the World Community at this critical time in our history.”

