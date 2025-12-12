APWEN President rallies young women to careers in STEM

The National President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Dr Adebisi Osim, has emphasised the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in shaping the world.

“Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are tools that will shape the world, gateways to innovation, problem-solving, and building a sustainable future,” Osim said at the South-South Zone “STEM for All: Promoting Inclusivity and Diversity in Engineering for a Sustainable World” programme.

Osim highlighted APWEN’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity in STEM, saying: “Our FunSTEM programmes are inspiring kids across zones to explore STEM careers. We focus on delivering hands-on learning, leadership development, and digital engagement while promoting gender balance and inclusivity.”

The Past President of APWEN and keynote speaker, Dr Ini Usoro, stressed the need for Nigeria to ensure everyone, especially young women and girls, embraces STEM with confidence.

“Nigeria’s youths are on the rise, with the population poised to make the country a digital powerhouse. We must ensure that every voice, every idea, and every perspective counts,” Usoro said.

Osim lamented the low representation of women in tech, saying: “In Nigeria, women make up just 17 per cent of tech professionals and 22 per cent of engineering and technology students in our universities. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a missed opportunity for innovation.”

Usoro added that ‘STEM for all’ is not just a slogan, but also about making a child from a small village have the same chance to explore science as one from a big city.

The programme aimed to encourage more girls and young women to pursue careers in STEM, with activities including hands-on learning, leadership development, and digital engagement.