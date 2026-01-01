Arewa youths back January 1 rollout of new tax regime, call for patience

Arewa youths have welcomed the recent court ruling affirming the January 1, 2026, implementation of Nigeria’s new tax regime, describing it as a “bold, timely and patriotic decision” in the nation’s economic interest.

The Incorporated Trustees of African Initiative for Abuse Public Trustees had filed a lawsuit against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President, the Attorney General, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly over alleged discrepancies in existing tax laws.

However, on Monday, the court directed the federal government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the National Assembly to proceed with the take-off and implementation of the new tax system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Arewa youths said the ruling “has once again reinforced the supremacy of the rule of law and provided the much-needed legal clarity for the implementation of far-reaching economic reforms aimed at repositioning the country for sustainable growth and development.”

The group highlighted Nigeria’s long-standing economic challenges, including overdependence on oil revenue, weak internally generated revenue, poor infrastructure, and limited fiscal capacity, noting that comprehensive tax reform is both necessary and unavoidable.

They acknowledged that the new tax regime may bring initial adjustments and discomfort for citizens and businesses but emphasised that such short-term sacrifices are essential for “long-term economic stability, improved public services and shared prosperity.”

“We believe that the court ruling affirming the January 1 commencement of the new tax regime is in the greatest national economic interest. No nation develops without a functional and transparent tax system. This reform is a critical step towards building a stronger, more resilient and self-sustaining Nigerian economy,” the statement read.

The Arewa youths called on Nigerians, particularly young people, traders, and small business owners, to remain patient and supportive, describing endurance during the rollout as “a collective investment in the country’s future.”

They also urged the federal government and relevant agencies to ensure that the implementation process is “fair, transparent and people-oriented”, with measures in place to protect low-income earners and small businesses from undue hardship.

The group appealed to political actors and interest groups to refrain from politicising or inciting opposition to the reform, warning that such actions could undermine national unity and economic recovery.

“This is not a partisan or sectional issue. It is about Nigeria’s survival and economic renewal. We must rise above narrow interests and support policies that serve the common good,” the youths added.