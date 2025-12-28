Army establishes two military bases in Northeast

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, has said that two military bases have been established this year in the Duji and Kekeno communities to boost troops’ counter-terrorism operations in the Northeast.

General Shuaibu, represented by the Commander of the Infantry Corps, Major General Godwin Mutkut, disclosed this on Saturday at a Christmas luncheon for wounded troops at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

He added that the two Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) will enhance military operations in the Lake Chad region and Sambisa Forest.

The commander, who described the wounded troops as special soldiers, stated, “We are attending the Christmas luncheon with you to inject more impetus to end the 16-year Boko Haram insurgency that claimed many lives and property in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.”

Besides the two military bases, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, said, “Our gallant troops recovered 254 assorted weapons, rescued 366 civilians from the various terrorists’ enclaves, and intercepted 300 units of Starlink communication devices between May and December of this year.”

Abubakar added that no fewer than 881 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families also surrendered to the military in 2025, stating, “These accomplishments on the front lines underscore the progress already made in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region and forest, comprising three states.”

Meanwhile, the COAS has approved key infrastructural projects for the newly established 248 Battalion at Illela Barracks, Sokoto State, as part of efforts to improve operational efficiency and troop welfare.

During a visit to the battalion on Saturday, Lt Gen Shuaibu assured officers and soldiers that their welfare remained a priority, noting that the Nigerian Army had taken steps to address early challenges associated with setting up a new unit.

He announced that Army Headquarters had approved the construction of additional accommodation, development of a parade ground and the building of an access road leading to the barracks. According to him, the projects are intended to improve living and working conditions for personnel.

“I have listened to your Commanding Officer and the challenges you face. We have approved the construction of additional living quarters, your parade ground, and the road coming into these barracks,” he said.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief described their posting to the battalion as a responsibility that comes with long-term significance, urging them to take pride in laying the foundation of the unit.

“You are the pioneers of this unit, and I want you to wear that badge of honour. Rome was not built in a day. Gradually, we will build this barracks, and when you look back years from now, you will be proud to say you were part of those who laid the foundation,” Shuaibu said.

He also charged young officers, particularly lieutenants, to take training and leadership seriously, describing them as central to the effectiveness of the unit.

Stressing the importance of example-driven leadership, he said their conduct would shape discipline and performance among the soldiers under their command.

“In our time, we called you ‘fire eaters’. You are responsible for training these soldiers day and night. You will lead them into battle, and how you conduct yourselves now will determine how your men follow you,” he said.