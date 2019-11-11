Army gets 34 new major-generals, others



Navy names more commodores

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of senior officers to the next ranks of major general and brigadier general.

Among those promoted to the rank of major general are Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General D.C. Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi Lagos; Brigadier General B.O. Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier General G.S. Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; Brigadier General I.M. Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; Brigadier General A.L. Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt; Brigadier General L.A. Adegboye, Headquarters, 82 Division, Enugu; Brigadier General A.B. Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations; Brigadier General P.B. Fakroga, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Women Corps; Brigadier General C.K. Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, and Brigadier General H.I. Bature, Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.

Others include Brigadier Generals A.L. Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; M.A. Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot, Agunu, Kachia; J.A. Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja; A.E. Attu, National Defence College, Abuja; B.A. Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos; S.S. Araoye, Command Engineering Depot, Kaduna; M.S. Ahmed, Nigerian Embassy, Riyad; G.A.T. Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary; T.A. Lagbaja, Headquarters, 2 Brigade, Abak, Uyo; L.A. Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; P.E. Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja; A.M. Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri; G.O. Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; M.M. Bunza, Nigerian Military School, Zaria; A.A. Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff; K.I. Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; O.O. Olatunde, Headquarters, 35 Brigade, (posthumously promoted); E.A. Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser; K.O. Aligbe, Defence Headquarters; U.A. Yusuf, African Standby Force, ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja; O.C. Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy, Brasilia; F.O. Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; and O.A. Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos.

Those promoted to the rank of brigadier general are B.Y.D. Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja; A.Y. Bwala, 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha; A.A. Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency; N.J. Edet, Headquarters, 81 Division, Lagos; E.C. Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi; A.O. Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division, Equipment Support; S. Nicodemus, Headquarters, 6 Division Port Harcourt; W.B. Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina; I.O. Olatunji, Headquarters, 8 Division, Sokoto; S.T. Audu, Headquarters, 21 Brigade, Yola; U.T. Opuene, Headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji; M.D. Abumawashi, Headquarters, Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri; L.G. Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna; A.O.D. Okoro, Department of Administration ‘Army’; A.S.M. Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’; A.L. Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviationl; S. Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; E.O. Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; J.R. Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna; S.J.A. Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

Also elevated to the rank of brigadier general are N.B. Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency; K.O. Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; A.G. Laka, Army War College, Abuja; E.I. Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force, N’Djamena; M.E. Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna; E.I. Okoro, Nigerian Army War College; M.B. Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp, Benisheik; K.E. Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; S.O. Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support; and I. Otu, Headquarters, 7 Division, Maiduguri.

Others are S.O. Adejimi, Headquarters, 6 Division, Supply and Transport; S.D. Makolo, Headquarters, Department of Transformation and Innovation; V.D. Beryo, Headquarters, Ordnance Corps; M.O. Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; A. Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear; C.A. Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’; F.O. Omata, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; C.C. Ogbu, Institute of Army Education; A.E. Owiriwa, 82 Division Ordnance Services; R.O.O. Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory, Yaba, Lagos; T.I. Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja; G.C. Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport; and M. Galadima, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Finance Corps, Apapa, Lagos; M. Auta, Nigerian Army University, Biu; O Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters, Defence Information; I. Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; S. Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; and A.A.W. Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, among others.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Also, the Navy Board has approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to various senior ranks. The breakdown of the promotion released showed that 65 lieutenant commanders were promoted to the rank of commander, 26 commanders were promoted to captain, 32 captains moved to the rank of commodore, and 17 commodores were promoted to the rank of rear admiral.

The new rear admirals are Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai, Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The new commodores are Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, charge them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation.

