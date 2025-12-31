Army recorded significant gains against banditry in North West — GOC Ajose

The Nigerian Army has recorded significant operational successes in its ongoing fight against banditry and related crimes across the North West in 2025, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, has said.

Major General Ajose disclosed this during the West African Social Activities (WASA) celebration held at the Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto. The event marked the end of the 2025 training year and showcased the Division’s operational achievements alongside its rich cultural heritage.

He described the campaign against armed banditry as “challenging but eventful,” noting that troops under his command recorded remarkable milestones over the past year.

According to him, the Army rescued 1,023 kidnapped victims, recovered 189 AK-47 rifles and 4,338 rounds of assorted ammunition, seized 305 motorcycles used by bandits, and recovered 4,123 stolen livestock. He also disclosed that several high-profile bandit leaders were neutralised during sustained operations.

The GOC said the successes have contributed significantly to restoring security and boosting economic confidence across the region, enabling farmers and residents to resume their livelihoods without fear.

“The war against banditry and terrorism is being progressively won by our troops,” he said.

Ajose attributed the gains to the dedication and professionalism of officers and soldiers, as well as the strategic leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

He also highlighted efforts to improve troop welfare, including the upgrade of medical facilities and accommodation within the Division, stressing that such initiatives were critical to sustaining morale and operational effectiveness.

Ajose expressed gratitude to the COAS for his support and pledged to consolidate on the achievements recorded in line with the Army Chief’s command philosophy.

Speaking on behalf of the Sokoto State Government, the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Colonel Ahmed Abdu (rtd), commended the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to national security.

He described WASA as “a historic symbol of unity, discipline, and cultural pride,” and reaffirmed the state government’s continued collaboration with the military to promote peace and development.

The governor also lauded the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for what he described as exemplary leadership.

In his vote of thanks, the Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 8 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Mohammed Jibia, said the Division would continue to sustain the momentum of its operations to ensure lasting peace and security across the North West.

The ceremony featured colourful cultural performances, displays of cuisines from various military formations, and a tug-of-war contest.