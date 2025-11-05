Army short service recruitment closes in one week

The Nigerian Army has announced that applications for the Short Service Combatant Course 49/2026 will close in one week, with the deadline fixed for midnight on Wednesday, 12 November.

The application portal, which opened on 9 October, has received tens of thousands of entries. According to Colonel Aminu Bello, acting director of army public relations, the number of valid submissions is on track to surpass last year’s 48,000.

The short service commission provides a pathway for civilians to join the military through an intensive 44-week training programme at the Nigerian Defence Academy’s campus in Jaji, Kaduna State.

Successful candidates will be commissioned as lieutenants on completion. The course runs for nine years, with a possible three-year extension.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens between the ages of 22 and 28, hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with at least a second-class lower division, and meet height requirements of 1.68 metres for men and 1.65 metres for women. Medical fitness and a clean police record are mandatory.

The army said it aims to recruit 3,800 new officers under this cycle, 400 more than the previous intake. The target increase aligns with operational needs in the northeast and north-west, where troops continue to engage Boko Haram and bandit groups.

The recruitment exercise has been restructured to ensure national representation and gender inclusion. Quotas introduced in 2022 reserve 15 percent of available positions for women and guarantee at least one candidate from each senatorial district. The policy is intended to balance regional participation and promote diversity in the force.

Recall that the recruitment portal experienced a brief technical disruption on 3 November due to heavy traffic, however the issue was resolved within 12 hours, and the platform has since remained stable.

The army also said screening of applicants will begin on 24 November at 14 centres nationwide.

The process will involve document verification, physical fitness assessments, and medical examinations.

Candidates are advised to print their acknowledgement slips from the recruitment website, as it serves as an examination invitation.

Colonel Bello reminded applicants to complete their submissions before the deadline, stating that there would be no extensions beyond 12 November. He said the server clock on the recruitment portal would determine the official closing time.

The Nigerian Army has maintained that the short service recruitment process remains free and transparent.

Applicants are warned against paying intermediaries or unauthorised persons. Enquiries can be directed to the army’s dedicated lines, 0817 926 9294 and 0810 995 9294, between 8 am and 6 pm daily.

Entry Requirements

2. All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

a. Be a citizen of Nigeria by birth, as defined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

b. Be a male or female between the ages of 23 and 27 by 9 January 2026.

c. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to Nigerian Army Standards.

d. Civilian applicants must be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who are either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent/Assistant Commissioner of Police who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

e. Candidates must submit a Letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

f. Measure in height at least 1.68m (for male) and 1.65m (for female).

g. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel must not have any disciplinary case and must be endorsed by the Commanding Officer/Commander.

h. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit in the arts, sciences or humanities from accredited university or institution of higher learning. Courses of study must also be accredited at the time of study.

i. Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

j. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

k. Applicants (other than serving members of the Armed Forces) must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid certificate of exemption.

l. Only tertiary academic credentials obtained from Year 2017 to date will be considered.

m. Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

n. Candidates must not have any body inscriptions or tattoos.

o. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to tertiary).

p. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of official sponsorship in tertiary academic institutions. Additionally, they must have served for a minimum period of 5 years in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. All Service personnel applicants are under obligation to declare their Service status on application as required by Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Failing to do so constitutes an offence in addition to disqualification at any stage.

q. Candidates must not be members of any cult/secret society/fraternity.

r. Candidates must not have been dismissed or withdrawn on disciplinary grounds from any military or para-military training institutions.