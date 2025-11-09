Asimpleloner hints at imminent new release

After keeping fans in suspense, Nigerian rapper Asimpleloner has hinted that new music is on the way. The Edo-born artist, known for his sharp lyricism and raw delivery, is preparing to drop what many believe could be one of his most defining works yet.

While the title of the project remains under wraps, anticipation is already building following his announcement via his @asimplelonerr official IG account.

Since making his debut, the Lagos-based rapper has continued to earn attention for his hard-hitting bars and unfiltered storytelling. His most recent work further showcased his lyrical growth and artistic direction, setting the tone for what’s next in his evolving sound.

Unconfirmed fan reports suggest that a new single might be the first taste of the upcoming project. However, Asimpleloner has yet to confirm whether the track will appear on the release, keeping details tightly sealed.

In a recent conversation with Toks Asher Young on Lambo Radio, Asimpleloner shared his excitement about what’s coming, saying, “I feel this is one of my finest works. Every song represents a piece of my journey, real moments, real thoughts, real energy.”

With the buzz steadily growing and fans eager for his next drop, one thing is certain, Asimpleloner is gearing up to make a powerful return, continuing to cement his place as one of the most authentic new voices in Nigerian rap.