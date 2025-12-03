ASIS Lagos unveils new leadership, commits to advancing security

ASIS International, Lagos Chapter 206, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security professionalism and fostering industry collaboration as it unveiled new leaders at its 2025 yearly general meeting, held yesterday in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The leadership transition saw the immediate Vice Chairman, Olufemi Kayode, elected as the new chapter chairman. Tanwa Ashiru assumed the role of vice chairman, while Imeh Udofia was re-elected as Secretary. Maduechesi Ifunanya Anita joined the executive team as treasurer for the 2025 leadership cycle.

This year’s meeting brought together past leaders, security professionals, corporate partners, and student members, providing a platform to celebrate the chapter’s growth and recognise significant contributors to the industry. In his farewell remark, the outgoing Chairman, Adedeji Oduba, expressed gratitude to members for their support throughout his tenure.

He said that his one-year leadership delivered landmark achievements, including hosting one of the most successful editions of the Sub-Saharan Africa Security Conference (SASCON), elevating the chapter’s regional profile, overseeing structural and digital advancements, such as the launch of the chapter’s official website, strengthened communication systems, and expanded youth engagement through the NextGen initiative. Oduba, therefore, urged the new executives to deepen unity and build on those accomplishments.

Meanwhile, the ASIS Regional Vice President, Reuben Odum, assisted by the Assistant Regional Vice President, Joko Olanitori, administered the oath of office to the new leadership team. He encouraged them to sustain the chapter’s upward trajectory and maintain the culture of service and professionalism that has distinguished Lagos Chapter 206.

The new chairman thanked members and regional leaders for their confidence. He praised Oduba’s leadership and pledged to uphold professionalism, broaden partnerships, and steer the chapter to even greater heights.