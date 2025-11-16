At exhibition, artists explore AI in virtual storytelling, Afrocentric themes

The Creative Arts and Visual Imagery Centre (CAVIC) recently hosted a virtual art exhibition that showcased the exciting intersection of technology and art in narrating African stories.

The exhibition not only highlighted the innovative use of artificial intelligence but also underscored the profound creativity and resourcefulness of Nigerian youth in utilising technology to craft compelling narratives.

Among the featured works, the installation titled “Onugbo ml’Oko – A Tale of Shadows and Brotherhood” captivated viewers with its intricate projection mapping, effectively bringing to life themes of kinship and sacrifice. This immersive experience is rooted in the celebrated play written by Samsudeen Amali, emphasising the deep cultural connections and collective memory inherent in African storytelling.

Another notable piece, the Interactive Installation Participatory Game, invited attendees to engage actively in the storytelling process. This innovative approach encouraged interaction and collaboration, demonstrating how technology can create an engaging platform for shared experiences.

Additionally, “Reflections of Time”, an environmental installation, transformed abstract concepts into tangible experiences. Utilising mirrors to scatter light and create shifting fractals, this piece engaged viewers in a visual dialogue about the passage of time and its impact on personal and collective narratives.

“Can You Hear Me Now?” was another striking installation that combined projection art with spoken word, seamlessly merging visual and auditory elements to explore themes of communication and understanding. This multifaceted approach allowed the audience to experience stories in a way that was both intimate and expansive.

The recent exhibition held at the CAVIC Centre in Abuja highlighted the incredible creativity of Nigerian artists and emphasised the transformative potential of technology in artistic expression. It showcased how technology can foster meaningful connections between artists, their cultural roots, and their audiences.

At the event, the creative director of CAVIC, Philip Agbese Jr., spoke about the organisation’s commitment to empowering youth.

He emphasised the importance of providing platforms for young individuals to explore the intersection of technology and art in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Agbese articulated a vision where AI plays a pivotal role in shaping the future, particularly for Nigerian youths, noting that with the right guidance and tools, young people can elevate their economic prospects and address issues like youth restiveness.

He encouraged parents to guide their children toward positive online experiences, ensuring Nigeria remains at the forefront of the global AI landscape.

“Our theme this year, ‘Merged Realms: Beyond Boundaries,’ aims to transcend traditional narratives and explore innovative artistic expressions through technology. We believe that Nigerian youths possess immense potential, and with adequate support, they can unleash their creativity and exceed expectations.”

An account director of Obsidian and AI expert, Marina el-Chalouhi, praised the achievements of Africa, particularly Nigeria, in art, technology, and storytelling innovation.

She highlighted CAVIC’s significant role in bridging the gap between innovation and creative expression, which is vital for shaping a secure and promising future.

El-Chalouhi emphasised that Africa is evolving beyond past stereotypes, showcasing a vibrant and diverse artistic capacity.

“The narrative around African art is changing; it is expansive and filled with incredible talent. As an AI expert, I’m here to explore how AI can enhance filmmaking and push the boundaries of creativity in Africa,” she remarked.

Participating artist and electronic engineer Danial Agbese shared insights about the role of AI in creativity, stressing that AI serves as a tool that enhances rather than constrains artistic expression.

Agbese clarified a common misconception about AI, explaining, “AI is just one of many tools at an artist’s disposal. Like a camera in the hands of a skilled photographer, it requires an artist’s vision and expertise to create something truly extraordinary. AI enhances the creative process, making it a valuable ally in the pursuit of art. Technology and art form a powerful alliance that can elevate experiences and broaden perspectives.”