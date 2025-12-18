At nationwide protest, NLC demands prosecution of financiers, end to insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded an end to a wide range of national crises, especially as it concerns the country’s worsening security situation, saying that as the citizens prepare to enter the New Year, cases of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism should be a thing of the past.

At a nationwide peaceful protest over rising insecurity, the NLC, joined by the civil society coalition, demanded that the Federal Government must, as a matter of urgency, ensure the security and welfare of the citizens.

They lamented that the country could not be bedevilled with the challenges of insecurity while it sends troops to other countries on peacekeeping, where they successfully restore law and order.

Across the states, the protesters marched to their various Houses of Assembly, where they submitted letters of intent to the Speakers, seeking an end to insecurity in the country.

In Lagos, Chairperson of the NLC, Agnes Sessi, expressed the citizens’ fear of travelling during the yuletide for fear of being kidnapped, urging the government to listen to the cry of the people and act fast to tame the challenges of insecurity.

“Those whose hobby is travelling have struck it out because they are afraid of kidnappers. This is a wake-up call to our leaders to secure our lives and properties. Even as the festive season approaches, people are afraid to travel for fear of being kidnapped. We are asking based on our rights to be protected. This is just the beginning of many protests against insecurity. I hope the government will hearken to the voice of the people,” she said.

Also leading the protest is the Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, who said the country was in trouble over the level of insecurity, stating that the protest was a signal that enough was enough for the government to continue to walk at snail’s pace to address the challenge of insecurity.

He urged the government to adequately motivate the security personnel, saying it was not about increasing the number of personnel but providing them with adequate military equipment in the interest of the nation.

Falana also demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the 400 terrorism financiers that were arrested by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2021, adding that the Federal Government has refused to try them.

On measures that the government should put in place to tame the challenge of insecurity, Falana said that without addressing fiscal and social security, the government cannot solve the problem of physical insecurity.

According to him, without creating jobs for the youths and addressing poverty, one cannot abolish insecurity.

He said since the removal of the subsidy, which has increased federation allocation to states, with the continued increase in poverty in the land, it was high time labour again demanded, in the year, the immediate availability of palliatives for workers, farmers, traders and other vulnerable people in the country.

With the enactment of the National Social Investment Agency Act, under the law, he said, the government should make cash transfers available to vulnerable people, implement the N-Power Project, and provide a nutritious meal per day for school children.

“We ask the government to implement the welfare laws of the country. Nobody should deceive us that there is no money to take care of the welfare of the citizens or abolish poverty,” he said.

The Kano chapter of NLC challenged Tinubu to rise against invasion in the state.

The call followed persistent criminal attacks on communities in Shanono, Tsanyawa, Bagwai and Gwarzo local councils, all bordering Katsina State, where villagers were kidnapped for ransom, some killed and cattle rustled.

Joining a nationwide protest in Kano, the workers’ union demanded a lasting solution to the instability in the country and restore peace in the land.

NLC Chairman in Kano, Kabiru Inuwa, who earlier led hundreds of workers to Government House, presented a letter of protest to Governor Abba Yusuf for onward submission to Tinubu.

Inuwa said insecurity threw Nigerians into untold hardship; hence the need for a coordinated effort between the President, governors and security apparatus to neutralise the criminals.

Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by his Chief of Staff, Sulaiman Wali, while receiving the protest letter, said the state government was prepared to support the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity headlong.

He commended the NLC for the peaceful conduct during the protest and promised to forward their demand to Tinubu.

Labour leaders met Tinubu behind closed doors on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, amid heightened public attention over possible protests and strike action.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, described the engagement as a consultation rather than a conclusive negotiation, stressing that labour’s leadership would first brief its internal organs before making any public pronouncement.

Present at the meeting was Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, who said sustained dialogue remained the preferred option for resolving outstanding issues between labour and government.