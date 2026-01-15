Atlanta Black Chambers appoints Orji as regional lead for Nigeria

The Global Opportunities Committee (GOC) of the Atlanta Black Chambers (ABC) has announced the appointment of Ijeoma Orji as its Regional Lead for Nigeria, effective October 1, 2025, as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation, trade development and cross-border partnerships between Nigeria and the global Black business community.

According to the organisation the appointment underscores ABC’s strategic focus on Nigeria as a key market for investment, entrepreneurship and international collaboration.

In her new capacity, Orji will play a central role in advancing the GOC’s mandate to promote sustainable economic growth and strengthen commercial linkages between Black-owned businesses in Nigeria and their counterparts across the diaspora.

As Regional Lead, Orji will be responsible for identifying and pursuing opportunities for trade, partnerships and investment within Nigeria.

Her duties will include developing and implementing strategies to engage key stakeholders across the public and private sectors, supporting data-driven analysis on the status, challenges and opportunities facing Black-owned businesses, and representing the Global Opportunities Committee at industry events, trade missions and conferences.

Announcing the appointment, Chairman of the Global Opportunities Committee, Mr. Ricardo Berrís, described Orji as a strong fit for the role, citing her international exposure and alignment with the organisation’s vision.

“We extend a warm welcome to Ijeoma Orji as the Regional Lead for Nigeria. Her international perspective and commitment to our mission make her an ideal candidate for this role, and we are confident she will help drive meaningful impact in Nigeria,” Berrís said.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Black Chambers, Mr. Melvin Coleman, also expressed confidence in Orji’s appointment, noting that her leadership would contribute significantly to shaping access, collaboration and global connectivity for Black-owned businesses operating in Nigeria.

According to Coleman, the appointment reflects ABC’s broader objective of expanding its global footprint and creating platforms that enable Black entrepreneurs to compete effectively in the global marketplace, particularly in high-growth regions such as Africa.

Atlanta Black Chambers is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting business, community and government initiatives that enhance the growth and competitiveness of Black-owned businesses. Its work places strong emphasis on economic development, wealth creation and the building of sustainable enterprises through advocacy, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

The organisation noted that Nigeria’s large market, entrepreneurial energy and growing role in regional and global trade make it a natural focal point for its international engagement strategy. The appointment of a dedicated Regional Lead is expected to improve coordination, deepen local engagement and unlock new opportunities for collaboration between Nigerian businesses and the wider Black diaspora.