Atlas Core begins construction of first CNG station in Oyo

Atlas Core Energy and Logistics Limited has announced the commencement of construction of Oyo State’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) re-fuelling station, a project expected to reduce fuel costs, enhance transport reliability and accelerate clean mobility drive.

The 20-year public-private partnership with the Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) will see the facility sited within the PTS operational yard in Ibadan, with construction due for completion by the end of 2025 and full operations slated for January 2026.

The initiative aligns with Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts to strengthen energy security, lower fuel expenditure and position the state as a frontrunner in sustainable public transportation.

It also supports the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and Nigeria’s net-zero emissions target for 2060.

PTS Sole Administrator, Dr Dikko Salami, said that the project was a major step towards improving operational efficiency, particularly through reduced fuel spending and more reliable service delivery for commuters.

“CNG is significantly more affordable than traditional fuel. By developing this station, in partnership with Atlas Core Energy, we are reducing operating costs, improving schedule reliability and positioning PTS at the forefront of Nigeria’s transport energy transition,” he said.

Salami noted that while PTS currently operates 30 CNG-powered buses, with plans to expand the fleet to 60 before the end of the year, operations had often been disrupted because the buses must refuel in Lagos.

He described the new station as a long-awaited solution that would eliminate refuelling disruptions and ensure an uninterrupted energy supply.

“This is more than a fuelling point; it is a service hub for residents and businesses seeking cost-effective alternatives to petrol and diesel,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atlas Core Energy and Logistics Limited, Dr Emmanuel Owoade, who stated that the partnership reflects a commitment to building resilient energy infrastructure across the country, expressed confidence in the long-term value the station will deliver.

“This project represents the future of transport energy in Nigeria. Our collaboration with PTS is anchored on innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation for the people of Oyo State. By building the state’s first dedicated CNG station, we are laying the groundwork for cleaner mobility, reduced fuel costs and new economic opportunities that will outlive the current administration,” he said.