Awujale stool: Olowu commends heads of Fusengbuwa ruling house

The Olori Ebi (head) of Keregbetu of Ijebuland, Prince Joseph Adegboyega Hanifata Olowu, has commended the three heads of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House –Otunba Owoyemi, Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba and Chief Fassy Yusuf – for the successful conduct of the nomination of 95 contestants for the Awujale stool without any rancour.

He gave the Fusengbuwa leaders kudos, saying that by the success they recorded during the nomination process, they had proved to the entire world that they are men of integrity, assiduously working in unison.

According to Olowu, the morning shows the day, adding that the credible conduct of the nomination process will result in the eventual emergence of a widely accepted candidate for the Awujale stool.

He, however, advised Governor Dapo Abiodun to remain neutral in the matter by allowing the family heads and kingmakers to take the necessary steps regarding the selection process. He noted that posterity will not forget the role played by every individual involved in the Awujale selection process.

“The vacant stool of Awujale should not be politicised because Ijebu is unique and more exposed than many other ethnic groups in the country,” he said.

He further commended members of the family for being law-abiding citizens. stating that there’s an assurance that the new Awujale will be accepted by the entire family.