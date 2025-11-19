AY Comedian urges ‘real action’ to end insecurity in Nigeria

Ayo Makun known as AY the Comedian has called for ‘real action’ from the government and security operatives to end insecurity in Nigeria.

There have been reports of killings and abductions across the country in recent time, leading the U.S. President Donald Trump to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

Only on Tuesday, the Kwara State Police Command confirmed the killing of at least two people by suspected bandits who also injured one other person during attacks in Eruku, a boundary town in the Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA).

According to a statement by the police, the incident also saw a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) attacked by the bandits, with a worshipper killed while another dead body was found in the bush.

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 18:00 hours of today, 18th November, 2025,” the state police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said.

“The DPO Eruku and his team of police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, swiftly responded to the sound of gunshots emanating from the outskirts of the town, prompting the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

“Police confirmed that a male victim, Mr. Aderemi, was fatally shot inside the church, while another, Mr. Tunde Asaba Ajayi, was found dead in the bush.

“A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for treatment.

“CP Adekimi Ojo commended the swift response of the police and vigilantes. He also assures the public that security agencies will not relent until these hoodlums are totally decimated.”

Reacting on Wednesday morning via a post on his official X account, AY the Comedian lamented that “Nigeria is turning into a crime scene” while calling on the government and security agencies to go into ‘real action’.

“Bandits storm churches to kill and abduct Christians. Children are kidnapped from schools. A Brigadier General is shot dead. Every day brings fresh chaos yet the government remains silent,” he lamented.

“How did we get here? And must outsiders come to fix what our leaders refuse to confront?

“Which way Nigeria? We need safety, accountability and real action, not silence.”

Skitmaker and actor, Debo Adebayo, commonly known as Mr. Macaroni also spoke about the latest killings in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are waking up to yet another terrorist attack on a church in Kwara state. We have a callous and irresponsible government surrounded by the worst set of lunatics whose sycophancy and deception have made this country unbearable for the people,” he said.

“These terrorist attacks concern all of us!! Please don’t think it doesn’t affect you. Whether it happens in the North, South, East or West, it affects all of us!!!

“We cannot keep quiet while Nigerians are being slaughtered in different parts of the Country! This is madness.”