Badaru reacts to report linking resignation to US military threat

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has denied an online publication claiming he resigned from the Federal Executive Council because he could not “stand and watch the U.S. and Tinubu government bombing our brothers in the forest.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Badaru described the report as “malicious, false, and deliberately mischievous,” insisting he never made such a comment—either directly or through any representative.

He said the fabricated claim was intended to damage his reputation, strain his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and create needless controversy around national security matters.

Badaru stressed that the genuine reasons for his resignation were formally conveyed to the President and publicly reported through credible media platforms, warning that any alternative narrative was “a complete falsehood engineered by mischief makers.”

The former minister reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and his commitment to Nigeria’s peace and stability. He also pledged continued support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Badaru, who served as Minister of Defence until his recent resignation, said he remains dedicated to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

There are, however, strong indications that the erstwhile Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, might take over from Badaru, especially following the former’s meeting with President Tinubu.