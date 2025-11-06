Bago commissions SON office in Niger

Niger State Governor, Muhammad Umaru Bago, has expressed optimism that the newly commissioned office of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in the state will bring its services closer to the people of the state, especially farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers.Governor Bago stated this while delivering his keynote address during the commissioning of the SON office in Minna.

He noted that the newly completed state-of-the-art office complex in Minna is a pivotal step towards industrial growth and enhanced consumer protection in the state.

Bago, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, described the new edifice as more than just a building, but a symbol of national progress and a testament to the commitment to quality and standards.

“This project speaks volumes about SON’s dedication to promoting standards and ensuring that Nigerian goods and services meet global expectations,” Bago noted.

The governor added, “For us in Niger State, this development aligns with our vision under the New Niger Agenda, a vision driven by innovation, productivity and accountability.”

He maintained that as the state intensifies its focus on agro-processing, renewable energy and small-scale manufacturing, the role of SON becomes imperative.

Bago, however, expressed confidence that the new office would be a game-changer for farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and manufacturers by bringing SON’s certification services closer to them.

“This proximity will strengthen collaboration between SON and the Niger State Government to ensure consumer safety and boost investor confidence,” he said.

In her message on the occasion, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr.Jumoke Oduwole, represented by an official from the ministry, stressed that the new SON office in Niger will provide another milestone in the continued efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and improve access to essential services that support trade, industry and consumer protection.

“Dr. Jumoke added, “The establishment of this office is a strategic step towards bringing services closer to stakeholders across Niger State and neighbouring states.”

Earlier, the Wife of the governor, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Bago, lauded SON for achieving the remarkable milestone, describing the complex as a “symbol of progress, commitment and excellence.”

Fatima Bago noted that SON’s critical role in upholding quality benchmarks aligns with the broader vision of the governor for transforming Niger State.

She added, “Indeed, this project stands as a testimony that Nigeria is moving forward and that through collaboration between the federal and state institutions, we can build stronger systems that work for the people.”

The Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, stressed the crucial role of standardisation in driving industrial growth, protecting consumers and facilitating international trade.

The D.G explained that the newly constructed Minna office would significantly enhance the agency’s operational activities and service delivery in the region.

The commissioning was attended by top Government officials, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, members of the private sector, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.

The new SON Niger State Office Complex is expected to serve as a hub for quality assurance, certification and standardisation services, reinforcing Nigeria’s drive towards achieving global competitiveness in production and trade.