Balmoral CEO wins Nelson Mandela Award for youths, sports development

The Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group Promotions, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, has been honoured with the prestigious Mandela Award for his contribution to African sports and youth engagement.

The award, which was received at a gala event in Bari, Italy, recognises his exceptional leadership and role in inspiring young Nigerians and creating opportunities for growth and development.

The award specifically acknowledges Dr Adamu’s impact in the creative, cultural, and sports industries, particularly his commitment to showcasing African talent on the global stage.

Dr Adamu recently promoted the highly anticipated boxing event, Chaos in the Ring, in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos State, on October 1 (Nigeria’s Independence Day). The event, which featured international and Nigerian fighters, was touted as the biggest boxing event ever staged in the country, demonstrating his commitment to elevating African sports.

The organisers highlighted his role in “inspiring young Nigerians to achieve their goals, reach their full potential, and create opportunities for growth and development.”

Upon receiving the award, Dr Adamu dedicated the honour to his team and the athletes, emphasising the determination and potential of African youth.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised under a powerful name that stands for determination, courage, forgiveness, faith and love,” Dr Adamu said. “This award also goes to the amazing athletes who step into the ring, who fight for their determination, courage and their freedom — this is all for them.”

He continued, emphasising Africa’s demographic advantage: “The journey is just beginning. Africa is a very dynamic continent. We have a population of about 1.4 billion people, and 70 per cent of that population is youth, aged between 16 and 35 years. So, we expect a lot to come from Africa — expect the world champion to come from Africa.”

Ndileka Mandela, social activist and the eldest grandchild of South Africa’s former president and apartheid fighter, Nelson Mandela, spoke on the ideals that inspired the award:

“Inspired by the ideals of greater liberty, peace, human dignity, and human fulfilment… I believe that true purpose is found in uplifting others, in using our gifts, our voice, and our time to light the path for those who come after us.”

Taiwo Meghoma, a fashion entrepreneur, added:

“Life is not measured by what we gain, but by what we give. True purpose lies in uplifting others, using our gifts, our voice, and our time to light the path for those who come after us.”