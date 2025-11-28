Bandits abduct 24 farmers in fresh Niger attack

.Minister dismisses misleading security report about Zamfara

BANDITS have abducted 24 farmers, including pregnant women, in a fresh attack on the Palaita community in Erena Ward, Shiroro Local Council of Niger State.

Residents said the attackers struck at about 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday while people were harvesting rice. Despite Palaita being just five kilometres from a military base, the gunmen reportedly fled with the victims before troops could respond.

In a separate incident earlier that day, another group of armed men invaded the Kakuru community, also in Erena Ward, assaulting a blind resident and severing his right hand after seizing his mobile phone. The attack occurred at about 8:00 a.m., when other villagers had gone to their farms.

The victim reportedly told the assailants that the phone belonged to a neighbour who was not at home. Angered by the explanation, the attackers seized the device and amputated his right hand. He is said to be receiving first aid at a patent medicine shop in the Kuduru community.

The Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident, saying efforts were ongoing to rescue the abductees.

The attack comes less than a week after gunmen kidnapped more than 300 students and teachers from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, amid rising insecurity across northern states.

HOWEVER, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed a viral social media post alleging that he claimed that the Zamfara Security Initiative would not work without him.

Speaking through his Media Assistant, Ahmed Dan-Wudil, the minister described the post as false, malicious, and intended to malign his reputation.

The former governor said the publication, which circulated widely online, was crafted to undermine both his image and the Federal Government’s ongoing security operations across the country.

Matawalle stated that he did not grant any interview in which such a remark was made.

He, however, acknowledged previously criticising Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, over what he described as poor security strategies and his refusal to cooperate with the Federal Government on coordinated security frameworks.

The minister also accused the governor of sidelining him and other critical stakeholders from discussions and arrangements aimed at addressing the state’s deepening insecurity.