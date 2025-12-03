Bassey calls for stronger int’l ties to protect Nigerians abroad

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Senator Aniekan Bassey, PhD, has called for deeper global partnerships and stronger diplomatic engagement to safeguard the interests of Nigerians living in different parts of the world.

Speaking during a Committee strategy session, Senator Bassey emphasized that Nigeria cannot afford to operate in isolation, especially at a time when migration, global security, foreign employment, cross-border education, and irregular mobility are becoming more complex.

He stated that Nigerians abroad contribute significantly to the nation’s economy through remittances, investments, professional networks, and knowledge transfer, and must therefore be protected as a vital national asset.

Senator Bassey noted that many Nigerians face daily challenges ranging from immigration hurdles to workplace discrimination, lack of legal protection, limited access to consular support, and sometimes life-threatening vulnerabilities.

According to him, only sustained collaboration with foreign governments, international agencies, and diaspora institutions can provide the long-term solutions needed to secure their welfare.

He disclosed that the Committee will intensify dialogue with embassies, consulates, global migration bodies, and Nigerian communities abroad to create more structured channels for reporting grievances, monitoring welfare concerns, and improving Nigeria’s international representation.

The lawmaker maintained that strengthening global partnerships is not just a matter of diplomacy but a legislative priority that will influence policy reforms, international agreements, and Nigeria’s reputation on the world stage.

He assured that the Committee, under his leadership, will continue to champion initiatives that reflect Nigeria’s commitment to protecting its citizens wherever they reside.