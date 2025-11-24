Bauchi closes public, private schools over insecurity

The Bauchi State Government has announced the closure of primary, secondary, and higher institutions across the state over the rising insecurity in the North.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Jalaludeen Usman, in a statement on Sunday night, said that the closure affects state, private, and federal government-owned schools with immediate effect.

He added that the State, after extensive consultations and in response to overwhelming security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state, decided to temporarily close the institutions of learning.

“The government is fully aware of the inconvenience this may cause. However, the protection of our children remains our highest moral responsibility. Every student in Bauchi State deserves to learn in an environment that is safe, stable, and free of fear.

“We therefore call on parents, guardians, school proprietors, and all concerned stakeholders not to panic, but to remain calm and cooperative. The government is working closely with security agencies to address the concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring that normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

The Guardian reports that the temporary shutdown of schools in Bauchi followed similar directives in Yobe, Taraba, Plateau and Kwara states due to rising insecurity and the recent abduction of students and churchgoers in no fewer than three states.

Recall also that the Kebbi State Government had ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools after gunmen stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State, in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025, abducting 24 students.

Also, on Friday, November 21, attackers raided St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in the Papiri community of Niger State, abducting an estimated 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers.

The directive, issued on Sunday through a circular from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, instructed all basic and secondary schools to suspend academic activities from today until further notice.

According to the circular signed by Hajia Hauwa Muhammad, Deputy Director ICT, on behalf of the state Commissioner, the decision followed ongoing security assessments and was aimed at protecting students, teachers and school administrators.

“All schools within Kebbi State are to strictly adhere to this directive and ensure prompt communication of the closure to all parents and guardians,” the circular stated.

Also, the Plateau State Government reassured residents that the recent directive for the immediate closure of schools across the state is a proactive safety measure prompted by emerging security concerns, including the kidnapping of students in neighbouring states.