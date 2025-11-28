Bauchi: Mohammed urges speedy passage of N878b 2026 budget

BAUCHI State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has presented the sum of N878 billion for the 2026 fiscal year, urging the House of Assembly to speedily scrutinise and approve it.

A breakdown of the budget shows that N567 billion, representing 65 per cent of the total, is for capital expenditure, while N310 billion, representing 35 per cent, goes for recurrent expenditure.

While presenting the fiscal document tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability” yesterday in Bauchi, Mohammed noted that the 2026 proposal is 41.07 per cent higher than that of 2025.

The increment, according to him, was necessitated by the surge in revenue arising from reforms and the anticipated rise in prices as a result of tax reforms to be implemented in January.

The governor assured the lawmakers that the budget would be fully implemented, explaining that the budget was prepared based on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework in compliance with the Bauchi State Fiscal Responsibility Law.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, promised that the budget would be speedily scrutinised and passed into law.

He commended the governor for the timely presentation of the appropriation bill, assured him and the people that they remained committed legislatively for the betterment of the people of the state.