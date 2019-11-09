Bayelsa airport not flooded as alleged by Oshiomhole, insists Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has described allegation that the state-owned International Cargo Airport built by his administration was flooded as a deliberate lie by the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor also denied the N100billion running cost of the airport project as alleged, saying the total cost was N70billion.Dickson, who conducted journalists round the airport facilities, including the 3.5 kilometres runway, yesterday, explained that the full commencement of operation at the airport was being delayed by regulatory agencies, who were yet give approval for it to be used.

He also put the expended acquisition of land, clearing, sand filling and actual construction of the airport at N70billion, different from the N100billion Oshiomhole accused the state government of spending to build the airport.

The APC chief, during a meeting with the immediate past minister of State for Agriculture and an APC governorship aspirant during the party’s last primary, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and some state governors, accused Dickson of spending N100billion on the airport.Dickson said: “It is clear from this visit that Oshiomhole lied when he was quoted as having said the airport runway was flooded.

All the visitors confirmed that the 3.5km runway was high above flood level.“So, the question is: Why is a fellow South-South person deliberately maligning another governor from the region? Is this the way to play politics, even with the development of the people?

“This is the height of flood in Bayelsa, but as you can see, there is no flood here; we reclaimed this parcels of land before starting the construction. This airport has one of the best runways in this country, so we will not join Oshiomhole in playing politics.”

An official of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, Mr. Andrea Battistelli, said the airport is well constructed and can never be flooded, despite the fact that it is situated in a difficult terrain of the state.The governor called on Bayelsans and Nigerians of goodwill to discountenance the APC and its desperate propaganda.