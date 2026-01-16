BBHS Abeokuta to hold 103rd anniversary

Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta, one of Nigeria’s most enduring centres of secondary education, has announced the programme of events for its 103rd Founders’ Day Anniversary, scheduled to hold from January 23 to January 24.



The announcement follows resolutions reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Baptist Boys’ High School Abeokuta Old Boys’ Association held on January 3, 2026.

NEC has reiterated its invitation to old boys worldwide to return and participate in the anniversary celebrations.



It was gathered that the commencement of activities will be preceded by a presidential luncheon on January 22 at the Banquet Hall of Conference Hotel, Abeokuta. Also, the luncheon will have the former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola, as guest speaker. On January 23, full activities will kick off with the Agora/Variety Nite, an informal social gathering designed to foster camaraderie among old boys.

The event will be held at the Agora Ground within the school premises, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Each branch and class set will be provided with a complimentary table of 10 seats, while food options will be available for purchase. Branches and class sets are encouraged to bring along their own drinks and light refreshments to enhance the evening’s convivial atmosphere. The dress code for the night is informal.



The main anniversary events will be held on January 24, with participants expected to appear in white attire and school caps. Proceedings will begin with an Anniversary Thanksgiving Service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by the National Congress from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The celebrations will culminate in the anniversary luncheon, during which the Distinguished Old Boy of the Year 2025 Award and Merit Awards will be presented. The event will also witness inductions into the BBHS Wall of Fame 2026.