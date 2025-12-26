Be intentional in tackling insecurity, Bishop Akinfenwa tells govt

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ibadan, Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa, has expressed concern over the worsening state of insecurity in parts of the country, saying many Christians were unable to freely celebrate Christmas due to fear and uncertainty.

The bishop lamented that persistent insecurity has eroded the joy traditionally associated with the yuletide season, with anxiety now overshadowing celebrations in several communities across Nigeria.

Speaking during the Christmas service at St. James the Great Anglican Church, Oke Bola, Ibadan, Akinfenwa disclosed that there have been reported cases of attacks on churches and the abduction of priests in different parts of the country.

According to him, the incidents have instilled fear among worshippers and discouraged many Christians from attending church services and participating fully in Christmas activities.

Describing the situation as troubling, the cleric said Christmas is meant to be a season of peace, love, joy, and communal celebration, not one marked by fear and insecurity.

Akinfenwa called on leaders at all levels of government to be more intentional, deliberate, and proactive in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, stressing that tackling insecurity requires decisive leadership, improved intelligence gathering and stronger collaboration among security agencies.

He urged the government to prioritise the protection of lives, places of worship, and public spaces, particularly during festive periods when citizens should be able to celebrate without fear.

The bishop also appealed to security agencies to intensify patrols and take visible steps to reassure citizens of their safety throughout the yuletide season.

“Nigerians deserve to be happy during Christmas and other festive seasons,” Akinfenwa said, adding that nothing should be allowed to intimidate the people or threaten their lives and freedom to worship.