Beef up school security nationwide, Soyinka urges FG

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen security around schools across Nigeria to prevent kidnappings, killings and other violent attacks targeting students.

Speaking during a visit to his alma mater, Government College, Ibadan, at the weekend, Soyinka expressed deep concern over the rising wave of insecurity affecting communities, religious institutions and educational establishments nationwide.

“Nigeria is facing a crisis where insecurity threatens every aspect of our social life. The situation has now reached a point where urgent and drastic measures are necessary to protect the lives of students and the larger society,” Soyinka said.

He stressed the importance of decentralising security and adopting policies that foster security awareness among citizens.

“We need policies that instil security consciousness in our people. Security should be treated with such seriousness that it becomes a discipline taught in schools,” he said, noting that constant fear undermines learning, weakens creativity and threatens national development.

Soyinka urged government agencies, educators and civil society organisations to collaborate on a framework integrating security education into school curricula.

He recommended combining theoretical lessons with practical safety drills and emergency response training to equip students with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in emergencies.

Highlighting the broad impact of insecurity, Soyinka noted, “Farmers, students, teachers, health workers and even traditional rulers are affected. This is why security cannot remain the sole responsibility of the government; it requires active participation from all sectors of society.”

During the visit, Dr. Wale Babalakin, President of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, praised the Oyo State government and Governor Seyi Makinde for concessioning the school to its alumni association.

“The concession has enabled us to invest in modern infrastructure, improve academic resources and restore the institution to the standard that once produced some of Nigeria’s most outstanding achievers,” Babalakin said.

He encouraged students to make full use of the improved learning environment and underscored the transformative power of education.

“Young people must take their education seriously, and stakeholders should create more platforms to inspire and support students in becoming better individuals in society,” he said.

The visit, which attracted several dignitaries and former students, also included discussions on sustaining infrastructural development, strengthening alumni engagement and creating a safer environment for learners.

Soyinka’s call comes amid growing national concern over attacks on schools, with kidnappings and violent assaults increasingly affecting children, teachers and local communities.

He emphasised that the Federal Government must act decisively to prevent further tragedies and ensure that every child can pursue education without fear.

“Security should no longer be reactive,” Soyinka said. “It must be proactive, comprehensive and inclusive, so that all children have the opportunity to learn and thrive in a safe environment.”