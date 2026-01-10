Benue council chair laments worsening security situation in Agatu

• Revokes 2017 Agreement Granted Herdsmen Access To Adepati Island For Grazing

The Chairman of Agatu Local Council of Benue State, James Melvin Ejeh, has lamented the worsening security situation in the council.

Ejeh, who is Deputy Chairman, ALGON, Benue State, in a statement, on Friday, said: “I wish to formally address the public on the worsening security situation in Agatu communities following recent developments in parts of Benue State.

“Agatu Local Council is presently experiencing a renewed wave of violent attacks allegedly perpetrated by armed herders, which we firmly believe is a fallout of recent military airstrikes in the Sokoko axis. These armed elements, fleeing from neighbouring areas, have reportedly infiltrated Agatu communities and unleashed unprecedented terror on innocent and defenceless residents.

“These attacks have resulted in the brutal killing of our people, widespread injuries, reported cases of rape, the destruction of homes and farmlands, and the displacement of hundreds of residents who are now living in fear and uncertainty,” Ejeh added.

He further said: “This situation represents a grave humanitarian and security crisis that demands immediate attention. As Chairman of Agatu Local Council, I unequivocally condemn these barbaric acts and decry the continued bloodshed in Agatu land. Our people are being hunted on their ancestral land without provocation, and this cannot be allowed to continue.

“In view of the persistent violations and escalating violence, I hereby announce the immediate revocation of the 2017 agreement that granted herdsmen access to Adepati Island for grazing. That agreement, entered into by the then administration of Agatu Local Council was never carried out in good faith. It was done under the guise of promoting peaceful coexistence, but at the expense of the Agatu people.

“The negative consequences of that action have been enormous. Consequently, I hereby declare the agreement null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Ejeh also said all armed herders are hereby ordered to vacate Agatu land with immediate effect. “Let it be clearly stated that no portion of the Agatu land belongs to herders under any guise. Agatu is an agrarian society, and our farmlands must be protected to guarantee food security and the livelihoods of our people.

“I call on the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies to urgently deploy a reinforced military and police presence in Agatu Local Council, as the current security arrangement is grossly inadequate to stem the tide of these attacks.”

He commended the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for his consistent efforts and commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

“The people of Agatu appreciate the governor’s interventions and urge him to remain focused and not allow the activities of retrogressive elements to distract him from his peace-building agenda, he further stated.

“I also commend the Commander and troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, the Commissioner of Police, the State Director of DSS, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agencies for the massive kinetic operations deployed across the general area to rid the council and its environs of crime and criminality.

“The overwhelming influx of armed herders into Agatu land necessitates a passionate appeal to the Armed Forces to not only increase troop deployment but also provide the required workforce to flush out these ragtag elements from our council area.

“I wish to inform the public that the council is taking decisive steps to dismantle criminal networks operating in the area. Security agencies have already arrested some relevant suspects and are currently investigating them. No individual found aiding or abetting insecurity in Agatu will be shielded or granted undue leniency.”