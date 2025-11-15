Benue South APC Stakeholders urge Gov. Alia to demand consultations before key appointments

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Benue South (Zone C) has called on the Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to ensure that the state party chairman, Dr. Benjamin Omale, and the Och’Doma, His Royal Highness John Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji, engage all stakeholders in consultations before making appointments or taking decisions impacting the zone.

It warned that the senatorial zone risks losing the 2027 governorship election if key political actors continue to sideline critical stakeholders and impose decisions without broader input.

According to the group, such actions could deepen internal divisions and weaken the party’s base ahead of future electoral contests.

In a press release made available to newsmen, the group accused Dr. Benjamin Omale, State APC Chairman, and His Royal Highness John Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji (the Och’Doma) of “unacceptable interference” in the selection of party and government appointees across the zone, a development the coalition said has created chaos within APC structures in several local government areas.

The coalition stressed that inclusiveness, transparency and fairness were essential to maintaining confidence among party members and securing the loyalty of grassroots supporters.

It, therefore, urged the governor to intervene and foster a more consultative process that reflects the collective aspirations of the people of Zone C.

The release, signed by Chairman, Dr. Mathew Achigili, Secretary Simon Adanu and Woman Leader Grace Inalegwu, said the alleged collusion to impose party executives from ward to state level ahead of the party congress is especially pronounced in Apa-Agatu, where the coalition claims the move is intended to benefit a recently decamped politician, Ojotu Ojema.

“It is the exclusive right of the Governor to appoint point men in any local government; however, in the case of Apa-Agatu ,we strongly believe the Governor was misinformed by the state party chairman about the reality on the ground,” the statement read. “

As it stands today the APC in Apa-Agatu, Ohimini, Otukpo and Ogbadibo are in complete disarray. If nothing is done urgently the party may fall into complete anarchy.”

Rejecting exit from the party, the coalition said it will remain in the APC but will “work against” the re-election prospects of any governor or candidate who fails to rein in the accused actors.

“We vow not to leave the party but remain to sabotage the party from inside,” the statement warned.

The group listed six specific demands and grievances, calling on the Governor and party leadership to ensure that Dr. Omale and the Och’Doma consult all stakeholders, local government executives and party chairmen before making appointments or taking decisions that affect the zone; stop intimidating local government chairmen with threats of removal when they express dissenting opinions and require the Och’Doma to step back from political activities, “like his counterpart the Tor Tiv,” and respect customary neutrality.

Others are to prevent any imposition of local government and ward APC executive committees at the forthcoming congress, particularly in Apa-Agatu, Ohimini, Ogbadibo and Otukpo; uphold existing zoning arrangements in the zone, which includes the Apa Local Government turn for the next federal Apa-Agatu House of Representatives election and Ohimini turn in the Otukpo/ Ohimini House of Representatives election without intimidation and interference.

The Guardian reports that Benue South (Zone C) ,comprising nine local government areas, has in recent years been a theatre of intense political contestation, with traditional rulers, party leaders and political godfathers often playing influential roles in candidate selection and grassroots mobilisation.

Pundits say the unfolding development highlights growing tensions between political officeholders, party structures and traditional authorities over control of party machinery and nominations, tensions that, if unresolved, may deepen factionalism ahead of crucial primaries and general elections.

The group urged concerned APC leaders and stakeholders in Benue State to intervene and restore what it described as “order, fairness and stakeholder consultation” in the zone.

However, the Palace of the Och’ Doma of Idoma Land has dismissed reports alleging that the paramount ruler is interfering in political affairs in Benue State, describing the claims as “clandestine behaviour” aimed at tarnishing his image.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, the Palace Secretary, Adegbe Uloko, said the monarch has no involvement in partisan politics and has never attempted to influence political developments in any local government area.

Reacting to allegations circulating in some quarters, Uloko said he had not seen the said report but insisted that the claims were baseless. He explained that those peddling the accusations were exploiting the fact that a member of the House of Representatives from Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency is a close relative of the Och’Doma’s wife..

“The House of Representatives member is the younger brother of Ochi’Doma’s wife, same father, same mother. He built his political career on his own. He was once a commissioner before going to the House of Reps. His political decisions are entirely his,” Uloko said.

He explained the lawmaker’s recent move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a personal choice and had no connection whatsoever with the Och’’Doma.

“The Och’’Doma is a pastor. If you get close to him, you will know he avoids politics. His antecedents are clean. You can’t find anything corrupt around him,” he added.