‘Biafra lobby network fuelling Christian Genocide campaign in U.S.’

DOCUMENTS obtained from the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) reveal that a coalition of pro-Biafra groups is behind the campaign of the ‘Christian genocide in Nigeria’, leading President Donald Trump to declare Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz recently accused the Federal Government of enabling a “massacre” against the Christian population in the country.

Cruz, in a video posted on X, said, “There is no country on earth where Christians are more persecuted than Nigeria.”

According to him, Boko Haram and radical Islamic extremists have murdered over 50,000 Christians since 2009 and have destroyed more than 20,000 churches and schools.

Meanwhile, the documents submitted under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) link the campaign to a group called the United States of Biafra, which includes the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) and the Biafra De Facto Government in the Homeland.

The DoJ requires foreign political actors to register under FARA to ensure transparency about their influence efforts.

The filing is one of the pieces of evidence so far that diaspora-driven separatist advocacy, much of it amplified on social media, is being organised, funded, and positioned as a foreign policy issue within the U.S.

BRGIE’s representative, Moran Global Strategies (MGS), under the leadership of former U.S.Congressman Jim Moran, has developed ties with Cruz’s office.

The disclosure, reviewed by The Guardian, shows that representatives of both entities signed a joint declaration in Lahti, Finland, on December 2, 2024, asserting that Nigeria is engaged in a “genocidal onslaught” against Biafrans and Christians.

Self-identified Biafrans in the diaspora, including Simon Ekpa, a Finnish citizen and the group’s prime minister, are among the signatories.

Ekpa has since been jailed for six years in Finland on multiple charges, including participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation, incitement to commit crimes for terrorist purposes, aggravated tax fraud, and violations of the Lawyers Act.

Other signatories in the document are Dr Ngozi Orabueze, a U.S. citizen, listed as Deputy Prime Minister, and Diane Emeh, a U.S. citizen, listed as Secretary of Finance and Investments.

While the group advocates secession from Nigeria, the FARA filings show its messaging is tailored towards American political audiences, particularly conservative groups and individuals aligned with Trump.

The documents argue that supporting Biafra would counter China’s influence in Africa and protect Christians allegedly “under siege.”

The organisation describes its activities as “services”, including leadership of Biafran citizens in the Diaspora, fundraising, humanitarian assistance, appointments, and “pronouncements and rules.”

The filings indicate a structured attempt to build political legitimacy abroad rather than inside Nigeria.

The FARA documents include a lengthy ideological statement laying out the group’s grievances, citing episodes of historical violence, political exclusion and cultural conflict in Nigeria.

The narrative attempts to explain the group’s desire to break away, including broad statements and historical views that experts say resemble the language used in online misinformation efforts.

However, the document says that after an internal vote held from February 1 to November 28, 2024, the movement “declares the Restoration of the Independence of the United States of Biafra,” claiming control over “40 confederating states.”

The declaration designated Ekpa as the coordinator of the transition government.

Security analysts warn that such campaigns, when framed around religious persecution and genocide, can heighten ethnic tensions within Nigeria and shape international perceptions based on selective or unverified narratives.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, said on Channels TV that the charge of genocide could damage the country’s global reputation and diplomatic ties with the U.S.