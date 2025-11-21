Bianca Ojukwu calls for dialogue over Nnamdi Kanu’s sentencing

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called for dialogue following the sentencing of the leader of the proscribed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja upon his conviction on the offence of terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho, while concluding his judgment on Kanu’s trial on Thursday, sentenced him to life imprisonment in relation to counts one, two, four, five and six of the seven-count charge in which he was prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

For count three, relating to the offences of belonging to a proscribed terrorist group, Justice Omotosho sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

On count seven, bordering on his unlawful importation of a radio transmitter for the purpose of furthering the clandestine activities of Radio Biafra, which is not registered in Nigeria, the judge sentenced him to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge, who noted that Kanu had been unruly all through the trial, said the law allowed the court to sentence him to death for the terrorism offences, but that he (the judge), as a Christian, chose to be merciful to the defendant.

Justice Omotosho ordered that the defendant be kept in protective custody in any part of the country, but not in Kuje prison, Abuja, and that the radio transmitter be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Reacting via a post on her official X account on Friday after her return from Zanzibar, Tanzania, where she had been for the past five days on NTAC monitoring exercise, Ojukwu said: “This is not the outcome we anticipated, nor prayed for, but a reality that is now upon us.

“There comes a time in the history of a people when there is need for calm.

I therefore advise Ndigbo, and Nigerians as a whole, that such a period is now! There is utmost need to exercise restraint in response to this situation.

“All actions which could be deemed incendiary, and which might escalate the situation at home or in the diaspora should be curtailed. A word is enough for the wise.

“This situation requires careful reflection and constructive dialogue involving all Igbo stakeholders, Governors, senators, Members of the House of Representatives, clergy, traditional rulers, politicians and business people to engage with government authorities collectively.

“Beating the drums of fury and sabre rattling will only generate diminishing returns, and in the worst case scenario, yet another wasteland.”

According to her, the most effective path toward resolution of this crisis is dialogue, explaining that the quest for mutual coexistence of Ndigbo in Nigeria with justice, equity and dignity is a commitment which requires “our collective resolve, and maintaining peace and order is essential to ensuring the security of all citizens, regardless of tribe or creed.

“I would like to reassure Ndigbo, Nigerians and our foreign partners that there are still prospects of resolving this impasse in a manner that reduces national anxiety and societal trauma. I oblige everyone to remain calm and patient.

“Over the years I have continued to engage on these issues with several stakeholders. Now is the time for us all in Ala Igbo to put all hands on deck, and to have a joint engagement , sincerely, involving all the South Eastern States, to seek a political resolution to this matter.”