Body lauds Senate for prompt consideration of sickle cell bill

The CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative has applauded the Senate for prioritising the welfare of persons living with Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) through the Sickle Cell Disorder Research and Therapy Centres (Establishment) Bill, 2025.

Its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Timi Edwin, gave the commendation at the organisation’s End-of-the-Year 2025 Free Clinic for about 400 carriers in Lagos, sponsored by the Rabiu Olowo Foundation.

The Senate recently took a decisive step toward improving care for patients by passing, for the second reading, a bill to establish Sickle Cell Disorder (SCD) Research and Therapy Centres across the federation.

The proposed legislation aims to drastically reduce Nigeria’s sickle cell mortality rate by establishing one specialised centre in each of the six geo-political zones and the Federal Capital Territory.

The centres are to serve as hubs for diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, research and public education.

Edwin, who commended the Federal Government for shifting attention to millions of Nigerian households bearing huge burdens of sickle cell anaemia, said the step aligned with the initiative’s mission.

Commending sponsor of the bill, Sunday Katung, and the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), Edwin said the initiative would provide a structured and sustainable response to one of the most common inherited disorders.

She called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to invest more money in the health sector and address non-communicable diseases to reduce mortality rates in the country.

According to her, the bill is visionary, timely and holds tremendous potential to transform care, research and outcomes for millions of Nigerians.

Edwin, however, added that the coalition of sickle cell NGOs had forwarded observations and recommendations on the bill to the Senate to strengthen implementation, ensure sustainability and guarantee maximum impact.

On his part, General Manager of Rabiu Olowo Foundation, George Oche, said the foundation’s intervention in sickle cell care was driven by the live experience of its founder and Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

Oche, who represented the founder, said both he and the founder live with sickle cell disease, adding that the foundation, built on three key pillars — health (sickle cell), education and community services — was committed to supporting patients and affected communities.

He described living with sickle cell disease as challenging but purposeful, noting that his condition strengthens his resolve to make impact through advocacy, care and community support.

According to him, the foundation’s 10K GenoTest initiative targets 10,000 youths with free testing and awareness to help reduce Nigeria’s high sickle cell birth prevalence.

Counselling patients not to give up on life, Chairman, Bridge Clinic and host of Doctors on Air, Dr Pamela Ajayi, said bone marrow transplant “is no longer something to be avoided and can now be done in Nigeria.”

A consultant paediatrician and child health advocate, Dr. Ayodele Renner, described people living with leukaemia as “warriors,” praising their courage and resilience despite daily pain, lifelong medication and emotional challenges.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise genotype testing, warning that many adults marry without knowing their status, increasing the risk of sickle cell disease among children.